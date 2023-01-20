Jurgen Klopp has advised opposite number Graham Potter to shut out the noise of his critics, as the Liverpool manager prepares to face Chelsea in his 1,000th game.

German coach Klopp will reach the milestone figure in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Anfield against Liverpool’s fellow struggling heavyweights.

Potter was only appointed in September but has already come under fire with his side 10th in the table, level on points with ninth-place Liverpool having played a game more.

But Klopp, who has experienced his own fair share of questions across a coaching career spanning 22 years, has offered some advice to Potter.

“When I became a manager, nobody had smartphones,” he said. “There was much less (instant) information. I watched games on a video recorder. I’m interested in criticism, I’m interested in people who really care. But I’m sorry to say, from all of you, I couldn’t care less. Why should I be concerned about what you say?

“I really think the best advice (I can give) is to ignore the outside world. They have no clue about your situation.”

Liverpool and Chelsea may be enduring disappointing campaigns, but they are at least coming into this weekend’s match on the back of victories last time out.

The Blues defeated Crystal Palace in the league to snap a three-game winless run in the competition, which Potter hopes is a turning point in the season – and possibly his tenure.

“I’m confident, but I respect Liverpool and Anfield,” he said. “It’s a tough place to go at any point, a fantastic football club. Jurgen is a top manager and they are a top team, but we’ve come through a tough spell.

“Players are coming back and others are arriving. There is now a buzz at the training ground.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Liverpool – Cody Gakpo

Ten of Liverpool’s past 11 goals at Anfield in all competitions have been scored by either fit-again Darwin Nunez or Mohamed Salah, who have five each across that period. Liverpool need others, such as new signing Gakpo, to step up. The Netherlands international has started three games so far but has yet to find the net from his five attempts.

Chelsea – Mykhaylo Mudryk

Potter’s side have been very busy again this window, with Mudryk their marquee signing after joining from Shakhtar Donetsk for a reported £89million (€100m) last week. He is in line to make his debut on Saturday and is out to become the first Ukrainian to score on their Premier League debut, with the previous eight others failing to do so.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Liverpool have lost just two of their past 15 Premier League matches against Chelsea (W6 D7), although one of those was at Anfield in March 2021.

– The two league games between Liverpool and Chelsea last season were both drawn; this fixture has never been drawn in three consecutive league meetings.

– The home team has won just three of the past 17 Premier League games between Liverpool and Chelsea (D7 L7), though two of those have come at Anfield (2-0 in April 2019, 5-3 in July 2020).

– Liverpool have lost both of their league games in 2023 so far, going down 3-1 at Brentford and 3-0 at Brighton and Hove Albion. They have not lost their first three league matches in a calendar year since 1953.

– Chelsea have won just two of their past 10 Premier League games (D3 L5), though they did beat Crystal Palace 1-0 last time out. Away from home, the Blues are winless in five Premier League games (D2 L3), their longest run since September to December 2015 (7).