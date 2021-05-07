Chelsea-Manchester City Preview

Manchester City will secure their fifth Premier League title should they win on Saturday, but fellow Champions League finalists Chelsea are sure to be no pushovers.

Pep Guardiola’s team are on the brink of their third title in the space of four seasons, and warmed up for this showdown with a brilliant victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday. That win booked City’s place in their first Champions League final, and they will be joined in Istanbul by Chelsea, who subsequently overcame Real Madrid 2-0, and 3-1 on aggregate.

Thomas Tuchel’s team ended City’s quadruple hopes with an FA Cup semi-final win last month, and now the Blues will be looking to spoil Guardiola’s parade as they aim to solidify their top-four place.

“If you play against Pep you know the most difficult game has arrived because he has coached the best teams in Europe and he leaves his footprint and style of play,” said Tuchel. “His teams are always super hungry to win and he transforms them into a winning machine. It was like this at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Man City. They are the benchmark in the Premier League but it is our job to close the gap for 90 minutes.”

Guardiola, meanwhile, insisted Saturday’s clash will have no impact on the Champions League meeting on May 29.

“If we play the final in one week, six days, it could be (influential) but after tomorrow we have 21 days. Many things can happen. We just focus,” he said. “The Premier League is so important for itself; we’re not thinking in any other competition.

“Of course, it is the opponent we are going to face in the final but we’re going to try and play with the players we decide to play, set up perfectly for the way they play and try to beat them.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Manchester City – Kevin De Bruyne

Riyad Mahrez was the hero for City against PSG, though De Bruyne is no doubt their main man. He has scored in each of his last three Premier League games against Chelsea. The last player to score in four consecutive appearances against the Blues in the competition was Carlos Tevez (5 between 2007-2010).

Chelsea – N’Golo Kante

While Chelsea’s vibrant attack has taken plenty of plaudits, Tuchel has also found what seems to be the ideal role for Kante, who was in supreme form against Madrid, putting in an all-action display at the heart of midfield and, if he features, will no doubt be crucial in stemming City’s fluent midfield.

KEY OPTA FACTS

Last time out versus Fulham, Mason Mount (22 years, 111 days) became the youngest Englishman to reach 10 Premier League assists for Chelsea and the second youngest of all Chelsea players behind Arjen Robben (21 years, 252 days). Since the start of last season, Mount has created 130 goalscoring chances in the Premier League, 54 more than any other Chelsea player in this period.

De Bruyne has scored four goals in total against Chelsea in the Premier League, the most of any player against the Blues who had previously played for them in the competition.

City have lost three home games in the Premier League this season, including two of their last three at the Etihad (W1) – Guardiola has lost more home league games in 2020-21 than in any other campaign in his managerial career.

Having failed to win any of his first five meetings with Guardiola in all competitions, Chelsea boss Tuchel won the last meeting between the two managers in the FA Cup semi-final last month.

Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in 11 of their 15 Premier League games under Tuchel – the most shutouts recorded by any manager in their first 15 games in the competition’s history. The Blues are looking to win three league games in a row without conceding for the first time since November 2017.