Chelsea midfielder Kante tests positive for coronavirus

LONDON (AP)Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has tested positive for the coronavirus and is isolating for 10 days.

The France World Cup winner will miss Chelsea’s Champions League match at Juventus on Wednesday and the English Premier League match against Southampton on Saturday.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he did not know the percentage of his squad that has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Tuchel has been vaccinated.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

