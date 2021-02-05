Chelsea-Sheffield United Preview

Thomas Tuchel is convinced Mason Mount will show him the same dedication he gave Frank Lampard and prove that nice guys can win in football.

The England midfielder was portrayed with some justification as a protege and favourite of Lampard, who was sacked by Chelsea last month after a slump in results.

Mount was left out of Tuchel’s first starting XI, but the 22-year-old was restored to the line-up for the wins over Burnley and Tottenham.

“I cannot tell you where his limit is. It is obvious that he has a lot of potential,” Tuchel said ahead of Chelsea’s game with Sheffield United.

“He is eager to win, he is hungry to learn, he is open-minded and he can perform for any manager. This is the best thing. He really means it, he has this internal motivation and he is a very nice guy with a big personality and what else can you wish for?

“He was always very good. Under Frank he was a regular starter and it was clear he was a team player with the potential that he has.

“We didn’t pick him for the first game because we opted for a slightly different profile for the two number 10 positions. When he came on, he showed what a big influence he can have.

“You can be sure that Mason leaves his heart on the pitch for Chelsea, and this is what we need.”

While Tuchel is getting used to his new surroundings, counterpart Chris Wilder believes he has earned the right to stay on as Blades boss even if his team go down

“I like to think that I have earned, in a little way, a right to give it a go regardless of the division we are taking part in next season, with past achievements and understanding the nature of the game,” he said.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Sheffield United – David McGoldrick

McGoldrick has scored in his first two Premier League starts against Chelsea, netting three goals – the last player to score in his first three Premier League starts against the Blues was Marcus Stewart in November 2001 for Ipswich Town.

Chelsea – Timo Werner

Abraham has scored four league goals in four appearances against Sheffield United, though all those goals have been scored in home games for Aston Villa (2018/19) and Chelsea (2019/20 & 2020/21).

KEY OPTA FACTS

•Chelsea have won 10 of their last 12 Premier League games against sides starting the day bottom, with the exceptions being a 1-2 loss at Crystal Palace (October 2017) and a 3-3 draw with West Brom (September 2020).

•The Blades have won two of their last three home league games (L1), netting as many goals in these three games as they had in their previous nine at Bramall Lane (4).

•West Ham and Tottenham have already won away at Sheffield United this season – the last league campaign to see three London clubs win at Bramall Lane was back in 1990-91, with Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Wimbledon doing so.

•Billy Sharp’s six Premier League goals have won the Blades 10 points, with his goal against West Brom his third winning goal in the space of a month in all competitions, also netting decisive goals against Newcastle and Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup.

•None of the last 15 league meetings between Sheffield United and Chelsea at Bramall Lane have ended as a draw (nine Sheffield United wins, six Chelsea wins).