Chelsea-Southampton Preview

Thomas Tuchel is not looking beyond Saturday’s trip to Southampton and the lessons he can learn at St Mary’s despite a daunting subsequent schedule for Chelsea.

Tuchel is unbeaten as Chelsea coach but will see that record tested in the coming weeks.

They visit struggling Saints this weekend, before visiting Atletico Madrid in the Champions League and then hosting Manchester United in the Premier League.

But Tuchel is keeping his focus on how the Blues can continue to impose themselves on their next opponent.

“We had a big game against Tottenham,” he said of the fixture list. “We are brave enough to impose our style and momentum onto our opponent. We want to play the same game, no matter who is on the other side. The challenge is to be ready (Saturday).

“How good are we? It’s always a test to impose our principles and our styles. This is the challenge. The focus is on Southampton and I truly believe I learn a lot about my team from every game.”

Meanwhile, Tuchel said he was “without a doubt” that Timo Werner would come through his lean patch after the forward scored for the first time since November against Newcastle United on Monday.

Southampton’s Ralph Hasenhuttl, Werner’s former RB Leipzig coach, was similarly confident of Werner’s ability.

“I know Timo very well and I have seen him in situations where he was not good,” Hasenhuttl said. “Most of the time when I have seen this, it is because the game doesn’t fit to him. The team didn’t play in the way he can bring his best on the pitch, I think. He is definitely a player where you have to adapt your game on him. If you do this, he will give you everything you need from a striker.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Southampton – Danny Ings

Still scoring even as Southampton struggle, Ings is the most obvious threat to Chelsea as he boasts the best minutes-per-goal ratio of any Saints player with 15 or more goals in Premier League history. He has averaged a goal every 161 minutes for the club in this competition.

Chelsea – Timo Werner

Werner had a three-month wait between his fourth and fifth Premier League goals, but no Chelsea player has been involved in more than his 10 (five goals, five assists) this season and he will now hope to kick on. Only Mason Mount (105) has had a hand in more shots (73 – 52 shots, 21 chances created).

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Southampton have lost their past five home league games against Chelsea, their longest such losing run against any one opponent in their league history.

– Saints have lost 24 Premier League games against Chelsea; only versus Manchester United (28) have they lost more in the competition.

– Southampton have lost each of their past six Premier League games, conceding 20 goals in the process (3.3 per game); it is their longest losing run in the club’s entire league history.

– Tuchel has picked up 13 points from his first five Premier League games in charge of Chelsea (W4 D1), level with Jose Mourinho’s first five with the club and bettered only by Carlo Ancelotti and Maurizio Sarri (15 points each). Five of the past 10 managers to go unbeaten in their first six Premier League games have been in charge of Chelsea (Sarri, Ancelotti, Luiz Felipe Scolari, Mourinho, Ruud Gullit).

– Chelsea have won both of their away Premier League games under Tuchel; the last Blues boss to win his first three away games in the competition was Ancelotti in 2009.