Chelsea-West Ham United Preview

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea have drawn a line under the European Super League furore and are now fully prepared for Saturday’s crunch clash with West Ham.

Fourth-placed Chelsea are ahead of their London rivals on goal difference alone after being held 0-0 by Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday.

That game was played amid a backdrop of protests after the Blues were confirmed as one of 12 teams to have signed up to form a controversial breakaway league.

However, Chelsea withdrew their support from the competition that same day and Tuchel is hopeful there will be no more distractions during a key run of games for his side.

“We were distracted against Brighton,” he said. “I did not arrive with the same mindset on Tuesday that I normally would for a game. But that’s in the past now.

“We need to be very focused tomorrow. It’s clearly a big game. We’re fourth and above West Ham so we should be confident. But my team know they need a top performance.

“For me, every game is the biggest game. If you look at who we play in the coming weeks, there are only super tough teams and direct opponents.

“So it will keep on going and it feels like cup round after cup round. We only have crucial fixtures that can change the momentum.”

West Ham slipped up in their unlikely bid for Champions League qualification last week with a 3-2 loss at Newcastle United, following wins against Wolves and Leicester City by that same scoreline.

However, David Moyes says morale remains high in the camp as West Ham aim to make it six home league London derbies without defeat for the first time in 14 years.

“The spirit has been absolutely fantastic,” he said. “We’re undoubtedly in the mix right now to end the season with some sort of European football.

“I can’t believe it sometimes but we’ve done it for the whole season. We’ve kept standards high and got a level of play that’s really good. We’ve given ourselves a chance and need to hang in there.”

KEY PLAYERS

West Ham – Jesse Lingard

The in-form Manchester United loanee has recovered from a minor injury sustained last week in what is a major fitness boost for West Ham. Lingard has scored in each of his last five Premier League appearances – only Diafra Sakho has ever netted in six in a row for the London club, doing so in late 2014.

Chelsea – Timo Werner

Chelsea have failed to score in two of their last three games in all competitions, despite an array of attacking talent to choose from, with Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic starting both of those games. Tuchel may elect to bring Werner back into the side for this match, and the Germany international will be eager to bring an end to a 14-game drought without a goal for club and country.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– West Ham have won three of their last five home league games against Chelsea (D1 L1), which is as many as in their previous 14 against them. They last won back-to-back home league games against the Blues in May 2003.

– Chelsea are looking to achieve their eighth Premier League double over West Ham, something they have only managed as many times in the competition against Manchester City (10), Sunderland (eight) and Tottenham (eight).

– Only Man City (38) have won more points in Premier League home games this season than West Ham (31). Indeed, West Ham have won nine of their 16 home league games this season (D4 L3), last reaching double figures in a top-flight campaign back in 2001-02 (12).

– Both teams have scored at least twice in each of West Ham’s last four Premier League games – the last time that happened in five games in a row for a club in the English top flight was the Hammers themselves in March and April 2016, with that run including a 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

– Chelsea are unbeaten in all nine of their away games under Tuchel in all competitions (W7 D2) – no manager has ever remained unbeaten in their first 10 on the road in charge of the Blues.