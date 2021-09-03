Chen, Tennell to compete at Skate America in October

LAS VEGAS (AP)Three-time world champion Nathan Chen will begin his preparation for the Winter Olympics at Skate America in late October in Las Vegas.

Chen, who has won the last five U.S. titles and is undefeated internationally since not medaling at the 2018 Olympics, is considered a strong favorite for the Beijing Games. Skate America is the first of six Grand Prix events leading to the Grand Prix Final in December, which Chen has won three times.

Vincent Zhou, the second-ranked American man, will join Chen in the Las Vegas field.

Also competing at Skate America will be defending national champion Bradie Tennell in the women’s event. Other Americans competing will be Amber Glenn and Audrey Shin.

The ice dance event will feature the top two U.S. couples: Madison Chock and Evan Bates; Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue. Top pairs Jessica Calalang and Brian Johnson, Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, and Chelsea Liu and Danny O’Shea also will compete.