Cheryl Miller leads her Langston team over Texas College, TC men fall also

Now in her second season as head women’s basketball coach at NAIA Langston University, 3-time basketball hall of famer Cheryl Miller was in Tyler Thursday, and coached her team to a 67-55 victory over Texas College. Miller, who hadn’t coached in 14 years before arriving at Langston, says it was difficult to find a job when she pursued a return to coaching. The TC Men also fell to Langston 74-64.

Watch the video to see the highlights from both games, and to hear from Miller.

With the loss to the No. 12 Lions, the Steer men fell to 4-4 in Red River Athletic Conference action, and to 9-9 overall.