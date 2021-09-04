Chestnutt, Sacred Heart handle Bucknell in shut out win

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Julius Chestnut ran for 170 yards on 26 carries and scored a touchdown, and Sacred Heart beat Bucknell 21-0 in a season opener on Saturday.

Each scoring drive for the Pioneers totaled 65 yards. Sacred Heart outgained Bucknell 455-143 in total yardage.

The Pioneers took a 7-0 lead when Marquez McCray threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to LJ Hackett to end a six-play drive in the second quarter.

Chestnut’s 2-yard plunge in third finished a 15-play drive that lasted almost six minutes, and Malik Grant’s 4-yard scoring run capped a seven-play drive in the fourth quarter.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51