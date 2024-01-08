KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KETK) — The Kansas City Chiefs will play against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, Jan. 13 on their home field.
They will play for a chance to move on to the divisional round. People can watch the game on Peacock at 7 p.m.
