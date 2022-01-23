Chiefs’ Mathieu evaluated for concussion in playoff game

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu was being evaluated for a concussion after taking a knee from Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen while trying to make a tackle on the opening drive of their divisional playoff game Sunday night.

The Chiefs had held the Bills to fourth-and-2 at midfield when Allen took off on a designed run. Mathieu went low trying to tackle the 240-pound quarterback and his helmet collided with Allen’s knee.

Mathieu was checked briefly in the blue sideline tent before he was taken to the locker room.

Allen converted that fourth-down run, then the Bills converted again on fourth-and-goal at the Kansas City 1 to take a 7-0 lead in a rematch of last year’s AFC title game won by the Chiefs.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51