Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has joined the ownership group of the Kansas City Current of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, was one of the founding owners of the team, along with Angie and Chris Long of Kansas City-based Palmer Square Capital Management.

”We are so thrilled to make this a family affair and have Patrick join as an owner,” Brittany Mahomes said in a statement. ”He has been a huge supporter behind-the-scenes. His passion for the Current is undeniable and I am glad that he will be with us as we continue on our journey to become the best in the NWSL.”

Mahomes joins a list of current and former NFL players who have a stake in the women’s professional league, which embarks on its 11th season this year.

Chicago Bears guard Michael Schofield is part of the Chicago Red Stars ownership group, as is former Bear Israel Idonije. Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has invested in Gotham FC. Former USC and Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil is part of Angel City’s star-studded ownership group.

Mahomes is also part-owner of baseball’s Kansas City Royals and Major League Soccer’s Sporting KC. He praised his wife and the Longs in a social media post on Tuesday, saying: ”I am excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history.”

The Current joined the NWSL as an expansion team in 2021. Kansas City finished fourth in the standings last season to make the playoffs and advanced to the league title game, where the team lost to the Portland Thorns.

