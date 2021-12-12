Brady sets completions record, throws 700th TD in OT win

TAMPA, Fla. (AP)Tom Brady became the NFL’s all-time completions leader and threw his 700th touchdown pass for the winning score as the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a 33-27 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Brady threw for 363 yards and two touchdowns, and scored on a quarterback sneak set up by the 7,143rd completion of an unmatched 22-year career that includes seven Super Bowl titles.

Tampa Bay won it on Breshad Perriman’s 58-yard catch-and-run with 5:31 left in OT – the 700th TD pass of Brady’s career, including playoffs.

Despite blowing a 21-point halftime lead, the Bucs (10-3) won their fourth straight game and moved closer to clinching Tampa Bay’s first NFC South title since 2007.

Brady, who ruled Buffalo and won 17 AFC East titles during a two-decade stint with the New England Patriots, improved to 33-3 in career starts against the Bills. He broke Drew Brees’ record for most completions in a career late in the second quarter and finished 31 of 46 with no interceptions.

Josh Allen shrugged off a slow start to throw for 308 yards and two touchdowns for Buffalo (7-6). He also rushed for 109 yards and a TD, becoming the fourth player in league history to throw for over 300 yards and also rush for 100-plus in the same game.

PACKERS 45, BEARS 30

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) – Aaron Rodgers threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns to continue his mastery of the NFL’s oldest rivalry as Green Bay beat Chicago.

The Packers scored the first 24 points of the second half to erase a 27-21 halftime deficit.

Green Bay (10-3) took a four-game lead over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North and moved closer to its third straight division title. Chicago (4-9) has lost seven of eight.

Rodgers went 29 of 37, throwing two TD passes to Davante Adams and one each to Allen Lazard and Aaron Jones. Rodgers has 61 career touchdown passes against the Bears, the most all-time against Chicago and one more than his predecessor, Brett Favre.

The Packers are 23-5 against the Bears in games Rodgers had started.

Chicago led after wild second quarter that featured a combined 45 points. But the Bears couldn’t keep it up.

Chicago’s Justin Fields went 18 of 33 for 224 yards with two touchdown passes, but he also threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. Jakeem Grant scored twice, including a 97-yard punt return.

CHIEFS 48, RAIDERS 7

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Patrick Mahomes threw his first two touchdown passes in nearly a month, Clyde Edwards-Helaire added two more scores on the ground, and the Chiefs forced five turnovers in rolling to a record-setting victory over the Raiders.

Derek Gore’s 51-yard TD run with 7:19 left in the fourth quarter allowed Kansas City (9-4) to eclipse the largest margin of victory in a series that began in 1960 and has been played 126 times. The previous record was 35 points in 1964.

Tyrann Mathieu had an interception and fumble recovery, Mike Hughes returned another fumble 23 yards for a touchdown, and the reigning AFC champion Chiefs built a 35-0 first-half lead before cruising to their sixth consecutive win.

They’ve won eight of their last nine against the Raiders (6-7), outscoring them 89-23 in two meetings this season.

Derek Carr finished with 266 yards passing, much of it going to Hunter Renfrow, who caught 13 of 14 targets for 117 yards and a score. But Renfrow also had one of four fumbles and five turnovers total for Las Vegas.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid improved to 15-3 against the team’s most bitter rival. In doing so, the longtime Eagles coach joined Marty Schottenheimer and Hank Stram as the only coaches to win 100 games with Kansas City.

49ERS 26, BENGALS 23, OT

CINCINNATI (AP) – Jimmy Garoppolo threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk to win it after San Francisco blew a big lead.

Garoppolo completed five passes in the overtime drive, including a pair to tight end George Kittle, who was again San Francisco’s offensive star. On the final play, Aiyuk dived to the pylon and was initially ruled short, but a replay gave him the touchdown and San Francisco (7-6) a critical win.

Evan McPherson hit a 41-yard field goal in the opening possession of overtime to give the Bengals (7-6) a brief lead, their first of the day.

San Francisco’s Robbie Gould missed a 47-yard field goal with 4 seconds left in regulation that would have won it. That came after Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow found Ja’Marr Chase for two fourth-quarter touchdowns to claw back from a 20-6 deficit and tie the game with 1:19 left.

Deebo Samuel rushed for another score for San Francisco.

BROWNS 24, RAVENS 22

CLEVELAND (AP) – Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Myles Garrett scored his first career TD and the Browns stayed in the thick of the playoff race.

The Ravens lost quarterback Lamar Jackson with an ankle injury.

Healthier than he’s been in weeks following Cleveland’s bye, Mayfield connected with Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper on first-half scores as the Browns (7-6) bounced back and beat the Ravens (8-5) after losing to them 15 days ago.

Of course it helped that Jackson went out with a sprained right ankle sustained on the first play of the second quarter. The 2019 NFL MVP was unable to put any weight on the ankle; the Ravens have been overrun by injuries this season. Jackson was replaced by Tyler Huntley.

Huntley spent much of the second half scrambling from trouble. However, he kept Baltimore close and the Ravens, who trailed 24-6 at half, pulled within 24-22 on Huntley’s 8-yard TD pass to Mark Andrews with 1:17 to go.

Baltimore then recovered an onside kick, but couldn’t convert it into points.

COWBOYS 27, WASHINGTON 20

LANDOVER, Md. (AP ) – Micah Parsons sacked Taylor Heinicke twice and forced a fumble that was returned for a touchdown, helping the Cowboys make good on coach Mike McCarthy’s guarantee of winning.

Washington’s win streak was snapped at four.

Dallas led 24-0 and 27-8 before Kyle Allen replaced Heinicke and led a 73-yard TD drive. Then Cole Holcomb intercepted Dak Prescott and ran it back for a pick-6. Washington’s comeback bid came to an end when Allen fumbled with 2:24 remaining.

The Cowboys staked themselves to such a big lead thanks to a big first-half showing by their defense. Dallas forced four turnovers and had five sacks.

Doran Armstrong recovered the fumble Parsons forced and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown, and Randy Gregory picked off Heinicke. He also forced Allen to fumble on a sack the day after Gregory was activated off injured reserve.

The Cowboys (9-4) distanced themselves from Washington (6-7) in the NFC East.

Tensions boiled over with 10:29 left when Washington rookie William Bradley-King – promoted off the practice squad in the morning because of COVID-19 absences – shoved Dak Prescott near the Cowboys’ sideline. Ezekiel Elliott shoved Bradley-King, and Dallas right tackle La’el Collins was ejected for his role in the skirmish.

Parsons became the first rookie since Jevon Kearse in 1999 and third in NFL history to have a sack in six consecutive games.

TITANS 20, JAGUARS 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Titans were on the other side of a turnover-fest by getting four interceptions in their first home shutout in more than two decades.

Rashaan Evans, Jayon Brown, Kristian Fulton and Buster Skrine picked off passes from rookie Trevor Lawrence, who hadn’t thrown multiple interceptions in a game since his NFL debut.

Tennessee dominated Jacksonville’s offensive line, sacking Lawrence three times and prompting four holding calls and a false start. All the interceptions were a direct result of pressure, but not blitzes.

The Titans (9-4) had been on the other end of turnover-filled games their previous two times out, losing to Houston and New England thanks mostly to a combined nine turnovers.

Jacksonville (2-11) provided the perfect remedy for a two-game skid. The Jaguars also extended a number of streaks of their own while failing to score in a game for the fourth time in franchise history and first time since 2009. The Jaguars lost their fifth straight overall, eighth straight in Nashville, ninth consecutive in AFC South play and 15th in a row on the road.

CHARGERS 37, GIANTS 21

INGLEWOOD, Calif (AP) – Justin Herbert threw for three touchdowns and Dustin Hopkins added three field goals for the Chargers, who improved to 8-5 and are a game behind the Chiefs going into Thursday night’s pivotal AFC West matchup.

Herbert also reached a trio of milestones. He is the first player to reach 30 touchdown passes in his first two seasons; has the most completions by a player through his first two seasons (734); and is the second-fastest player to reach 8,000 career yards (28 games).

The second-year signal caller went 16 of 22 for 204 yards and a touchdown as the Chargers took a 24-7 lead into halftime. His final throw of the first half was a 59-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Guyton.

The game was tied at 7 after the first quarter before the Chargers broke it open with 30 straight points. Joshua Palmer and Jalen Guyton – who picked up the slack with Keenan Allen on the COVID-19 list – each had TD receptions in the second quarter.

Mike Glennon, starting for the second straight week with Daniel Jones out with a neck injury, was 17 of 36 for 191 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the Giants (4-9), who have dropped three of their last four. He also ran for a score.

BRONCOS 38, LIONS 10

DENVER (AP) – Broncos running backs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon each scored a pair of touchdowns and Dre’Mont Jones had a monster game that included two sacks of Jared Goff.

Several Broncos arrived at the stadium wearing No. 88 jerseys and kicker Brandon McManus wore custom cleats featuring the late Demaryius Thomas’ famous mile-wide smile. The retired receiver died at his Georgia home on Thursday at age 33.

Then, the Broncos (7-6) took the field with just 10 men in honor of Thomas. The Lions (1-11-1) declined the delay-of-game penalty.

The Broncos got just their second opening-drive touchdown in 29 games under embattled offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur with Williams scoring from 5 yards, carrying safeties Dean Marlowe and Jalen Elliott across the goal line with him.

Gordon’s 1-yard TD run after a three-and-out by Detroit made it 14-0, and the first quarter ended with the Broncos holding an 11-0 advantage in first downs and a yardage disparity of 135 to minus-1.

The Lions got within 14-10 but coughed up the football on the second snap of the third quarter when Shelby Harris punched the ball from Godwin Igwebuike’s grasp and linebacker Jonathon Cooper recovered at the Detroit 30.

Five plays later, Williams caught a 10-yard TD pass from Teddy Bridgewater, stretching Denver’s lead to 24-10.

FALCONS 29, PANTHERS 21

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Matt Ryan threw for 190 yards and a touchdown, Mykal Walker returned an interception of Cam Newton 66 yards for a touchdown and the Falcons continued to play well on the road.

Cordarrelle Patterson ran for 58 yards and a touchdown for the Falcons (6-7), who improved to 6-2 away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium and kept their playoff hopes alive.

Newton ran for a 12-yard touchdown but turned over the ball twice and was benched midway through through the fourth quarter for P.J. Walker. The Panthers (5-8) turned it over three times in all and have lost eight of their last 10 games under second-year coach Matt Rhule. Newton has lost his last 11 starts as Carolina’s starting quarterback dating back to 2018.

Atlanta seemed in control and was working the clock when third-string running back Qadree Ollison fumbled at midfield and the Panthers recovered. P.J. Walker cashed in with a 5-yard pass to Robby Anderson to cut the lead to 29-21 with 3:11 left.

The Panthers were looking for a stop on Atlanta’s final possession, but Ryan hooked up with Kyle Pitts for a 24-yard gain on a third-and-14 on a busted coverage; two Carolina players collided. The Falcons then ran out the clock.

SEAHAWKS 33, TEXANS 13

HOUSTON (AP) – Russell Wilson threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns and the Seahawks won consecutive games for the first time this season.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll earned his 150th regular-season win a week after the Seahawks (5-8) beat San Francisco 30-23. He did it in front of a sparse crowd that appeared to have more Seattle fans than Houston followers. Neon green shirts peppered the stands and chants of `Seahawks, Seahawks,’ echoed through the stadium throughout the game.

Wilson threw a 55-yard TD pass to Tyler Lockett in the second quarter and his 1-yard pass to Gerald Everett and 2-point conversion to Lockett made it 27-13 with about 7 + minutes left.

Lockett had 142 yards receiving to give him 1,023 yards this season. He joins Hall of Famer Steve Largent as the only players in franchise history to have at least 1,000 yards receiving in three straight seasons.

Rashaad Penny ran for a career-high 137 yards with two touchdowns.

Rookie Davis Mills threw for a career-high 331 yards and a touchdown starting in place of Tyrod Taylor, who was benched after the Texans (2-11) were shut out 31-0 by the Colts last week. He looked great early, completing his first 14 attempts to set a franchise record.

Ka?imi Fairbairn set a Texans franchise record with a 61-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.

SAINTS 30, JETS 9

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) – Alvin Kamara ran for 120 yards and a touchdown in his return from a four-game absence, and the Saints snapped a five-game losing streak.

Taysom Hill ran for two scores and shook off a banged-up finger on his throwing hand to pass for 175 yards for the Saints (6-7), whose skid was their longest since Sean Payton took over as coach in 2006.

Brett Maher added three field goals and the defense stifled Zach Wilson and New York’s short-handed offense as the Jets (3-10) were eliminated from playoff contention. They have missed the postseason 11 straight seasons, tying the franchise’s longest drought set from 1970-80. It is also the longest active skid in the NFL.

Hill, who injured his right middle finger in the Saints’ previous game, finished 15 of 21 passing and ran for 73 yards on 11 carries.

Kamara, who missed four games with a sprained knee, looked fully healthy again while carrying the ball 27 times in his fifth career 100-yard rushing performance. He also caught four passes for 25 yards.

New York was missing wide receivers Corey Davis (groin) and Elijah Moore (quadriceps) and running backs Michael Carter (high ankle sprain) and Tevin Coleman (concussion) – and it showed. The Jets went just 3 of 14 on third downs.

—-

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL