LONDON (AP)Chinese player Baoluo Zheng has been provisionally suspended pending corruption charges, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Friday.

The precise nature of the charges was not disclosed.

The 21-year-old Zheng has a career-high No. 525 ranking in doubles by the ATP.

The ITIA said Zheng ”is prohibited from competing in or attending any sanctioned tennis events organized by the governing bodies of the sport.”

The ban began Oct. 27. Zheng last played in a tournament in Egypt on Oct. 24

—

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports