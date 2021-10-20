Chofis, Wondolowski score, Earthquakes beat Austin FC 4-0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP)Javier ”Chofis” Lopez scored the first of San Jose’s four second-half goals and the Earthquakes beat Austin FC 4-0 on Wednesday night.

Benjamin Kikanovic, Chris Wondolowski and Carlos Fierro also scored to help San Jose (9-12-9) snap a three-game losing streak during which it was outscored 9-2.

Austin (7-19-4) has lost eight of its last 10.

Chofis opened the scoring in the 47th minute. A cross by Kikanovic was deflected in the center of the area directly to Chofis, who slipped a slow roller through a pair of defenders into an open net.

Kikanovic won a mad dash to the ball that left a couple players lying on the ground before he beat goalkeeper Brad Stuver to make it 2-0 in the 53rd minute. Wondolowski scored with a one-touch blast from the center of the area in the 59th, and Fierro capped the scoring in the 85th minute.

Wondolowski has an MLS-record 169 career goals. He scored for the first time since netting both of San Jose’s goal in a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on May 7.

Fierro has scored in back-to-back MLS games for the first time in his career. The 27-year old scored his first goal of the season in a 4-1 loss to Los Angeles FC last Saturday.

