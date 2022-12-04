WACO, TEXAS (KETK)- The Longview Christian Heritage Sentinels fought through adversity early on this season but went on a roll pushing them to their first ever state title game in school history. On Thursday December 1st, the Sentinels battled at state and came away with a 36-20 win. Head Coach Griff Mauldin says after that final buzzer sounded and they were named state champions it was so many emotions going through his mind.

“You know in that moment its just a combination of all the hard work that our guys have put in and our coaching staff and our community and all that kind of comes to your mind right away and just I would say grateful is the word in that moment,” adds Griff Mauldin.

In the huddle following the game, Coach Mauldin told his team “You guys fought your tail ends off and you got it done and your state champions.”