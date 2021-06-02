Churchill Downs suspends trainer Bob Baffert for 2 years after Derby winner Medina Spirit’s positive drug test confirmed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)Churchill Downs suspends trainer Bob Baffert for 2 years after Derby winner Medina Spirit’s positive drug test confirmed.

