Lee scores late to lift Islanders over Penguins 4-3

UNIONDALE, NY (AP)Anders Lee scored on the power play late in the third period to lift the New York Islanders over the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Saturday night, snapping a five-game skid.

Lee scored with 2:44 left after Pittsburgh’s Teddy Blueger was penalized for delay of game. It was the fourth goal this season for the Islanders captain. Ryan Pulock and Mathew Barzal had assists.

Semyon Varlamov made 28 saves for the Islanders.

Jake Guentzel put the Penguins ahead 3-2 at 3:19 of the third before Cal Clutterbuck tied it for the Islanders with his first goal of the season at 8:23.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby assisted on Guentzel’s fourth goal of the season. Crosby has 114 points against Islanders, the most of any active player against one team.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, CANUCKS 1

TORONTO (AP) – Auston Matthews scored twice to extend his goal streak to a career-best seven games and Toronto heaped more misery Vancouver.

Wayne Simmonds scored twice and Zach Hyman had a goal and an assist, providing the rest of the offense for Toronto. Frederik Andersen made 27 saves.

Mitch Marner added three assists to extend his point streak to seven games as the Leafs won their second straight against the Canucks following Thursday’s 7-3 blowout. Mikko Lehtonen chipped in with two assists for his first two-point night in the NHL.

DUCKS 2, SHARKS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Max Comtois and Troy Terry scored in the shootout, Ryan Miller made 26 saves and Anaheim beat San Jose.

Terry and San Jose’s Ryan Donato each scored in the first round of the shootout, but Comtois had the decisive goal with a shot through Devan Dubnyk’s legs.

Logan Couture scored for San Jose 11 seconds into the game but was stopped in the shootout along with Kevin Labanc. Dubnyk made 32 saves.

Anaheim’s Isac Lundestrom scored his first NHL goal.

COYOTES 3, BLUES 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Jakob Chychrun scored twice and Clayton Keller added a power-play goal, helping Arizona beat St. Louis.

Keller, a St. Louis native, rushed by Oskar Sundqvist and beat rookie Ville Husso through the goaltender’s legs 10:44 into the second period. Chychrun added an empty-netter in the final minute.

Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper, who lost his previous start Tuesday, stopped 24 shots to improve to 3-5-1.

Robert Thomas scored for St. Louis. Husso made 16 saves in his third start.

The teams split two games earlier in the week, and they play again on Monday night. St. Louis won 4-3 on Tuesday, but Arizona rebounded with a 4-3 victory Thursday.

FLAMES 6, OILERS 4

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Mikael Backlund helped Calgary overcome a sluggish start with a goal and two assists in a win over Edmonton.

Milan Lucic, Johnny Gaudreau and Dillon Dube each had a goal and an assist for the Flames.

Calgary’s Sam Bennett and Elias Lindholm also scored as the NHL’s Battle of Alberta commenced in the pandemic-compressed 2020-21 season. Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves for the Flames, including 16 in the first period when his team was outshot 17-3 and trailed 2-1.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist, with Jujhar Khaira, Jesse Puljujarvi and Darnell Nurse also scoring for Edmonton.

CANADIENS 2, SENATORS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Jake Allen made 34 saves and Josh Anderson broke a tie early in the third period, leading Montreal to the victory.

Jeff Petry also scored as Montreal gave coach Claude Julien his 200th win with the franchise.

Colin White scored for Ottawa, which was playing its first home game since Jan. 21. Matt Murray had 30 saves for the Senators, who beat the Canadiens 3-2 in Montreal on Thursday for their only win on a seven-game road trip.

Anderson scored 1:35 into the third, knocking in a rebound for his fourth goal in three games.

—

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports