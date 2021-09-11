Cincinnati gets first victory at TQL Stadium

Sports
CINCINNATI (AP)Brenner and Haris Medunjanin each scored, and Cincinnati beat Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday night for its first victory at TQL Stadium.

Cincinnati (8-10-6) snapped a 12-game winless streak, including three straight losses. Toronto (3-14-6) has lost five straight matches and is winless in eight in a row.

Brenner toe-poked Luciano Acosta’s pass into the back of the net in the 39th minute. Medunjanin scored his second goal of the season in the 58th on a double deflection that got past goalkeeper Quentin Westberg.

