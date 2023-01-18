TAMPA, Fla. (AP)Landers Nolley II scored 21 points as Cincinnati beat South Florida 85-69 on Wednesday night.

Nolley added nine rebounds and six assists for the Bearcats (14-6, 5-2 American Athletic Conference). David DeJulius scored 21 points and added seven assists. Dan Skillings Jr. finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Selton Miguel led the way for the Bulls (8-11, 1-5) with 15 points. Tyler Harris added 10 points for South Florida. In addition, Keyshawn Bryant finished with 10 points.

Cincinnati took the lead with 12:35 left in the first half and did not give it up. DeJulius led their team in scoring with 16 points in the first half to help put them up 47-29 at the break. Nolley scored 16 points in the second half to help lead the way as Cincinnati went on to secure a victory, despite being outscored by South Florida in the second half by a two-point margin.

NEXT UP

Cincinnati’s next game is Sunday against Memphis at home. South Florida hosts UCF on Saturday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.