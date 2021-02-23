Cincy looks to rebound against Tulsa after ‘disappointing’ loss

Cincinnati aims to rebound from its most lopsided loss in nearly a decade when it returns to the court against host Tulsa on Wednesday.

The Bearcats (7-8 overall, 5-5 American Athletic Conference) saw their four-game winning streak end with a thud, courtesy of a 90-52 shellacking against then-No. 6 Houston on Sunday. The margin of defeat was Cincinnati’s worst since an 89-51 setback against Notre Dame on March 10, 2011.

Coach John Brannen’s club was held to a season-low point total following its disastrous shooting display against the Cougars. The Bearcats made just 30.0 percent of their shots from the floor (15 of 50) and 23.8 percent from 3-point range (5 of 21).

“I was disappointed by getting boat-raced,” Brannen said. “I was disappointed that we took it on the chin like that. I am disappointed that we didn’t compete a little more defensively like we have been competing.”

Jeremiah Davenport, who paced the Bearcats with 11 points in that contest, had 16 to go along with seven rebounds in a 70-66 setback against Tulsa on Jan. 2.

Keith Williams, who averages a team-best 14.1 points per game, was limited to just six following a 1-for-10 performance from the floor. He had a team-high 18 points in the previous encounter with the Golden Hurricane.

That victory for Tulsa (10-9, 7-7) was its fifth of six in a row at the time.

Brandon Rachal established season-high totals in points (25) and rebounds (13) in that contest. Rachal averages team-best totals in points (14.5), boards (6.6), steals (1.5) and blocks (0.8).

Rachal had 13 points while dealing with foul trouble on Feb. 16 as the Golden Hurricane bounced back from losing the first three contests of their now-five-game homestand with a 72-66 victory over Temple. Tulsa’s scheduled home game against East Carolina on Saturday has been postponed due to the continuation of a suspension of activities within the Pirates’ program.

Elijah Joiner, who had just seven points in the first meeting with Cincinnati, erupted for a season-high 17 versus the Owls.

“I’m proud of our effort,” Golden Hurricane coach Frank Haith said, per the Tulsa World. “I wanted to see us compete and fight and understand who we are as a basketball team and how we have to play to be successful. I think we got back to playing Tulsa basketball.”

