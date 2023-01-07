TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)Matthew Cleveland scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Florida State won its fourth game in its last six beating Georgia Tech 75-64 on Saturday.

Florida State now has won four straight at home against Georgia Tech.

It was Cleveland’s fifth-straight double-double. He entered the game averaging 15 points and 10 rebounds on the season. Cleveland finished two points short of his career high.

Darin Green Jr. scored all 18 his points after halftime for Florida State (5-11, 3-2 ACC) and Caleb Mills scored 13.

Georgia Tech built a 16-7 lead in a little more than the first four minutes of the game before Florida State went on to outscore the Yellow Jackets 32-20 for a 39-36 halftime lead. Florida State started the second half with a 16-4 run and Jalen Warley’s three-point play with 13:38 left made it 55-40. Florida State led by double digits the rest of the way.

Florida State shot 30 for 61 (49.2%) including 10 for 25 from 3-point range. Florida State distributed 23 assists.

Lance Terry scored 17 points for Georgia Tech (8-7, 1-4 ACC), Miles Kelly 16 and Dallan Coleman 11.

Georgia Tech travels to Notre Dame on Tuesday. Florida State faces Wake Forest on the road on Wednesday.

