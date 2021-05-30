Cleveland makes 3 saves, MLS-leading Sounders tie Austin 0-0

By The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP)Stefan Cleveland had three saves and the Seattle Sounders tied Austin FC 0-0 on Sunday night to remain unbeaten.

Cleveland has two shutouts in three starts this season while filling in for injured Stefan Frei, who is out indefinitely after suffering a sprained left knee and then developing a blood clot as a complication related to the injury.

MLS-leading Seattle (5-0-3) appeared to take the lead in the 75th minute. Fredy Montero punched home a cross by Joao Paulo but Raul Ruidiaz was ruled offside after VAR review.

Austin (2-4-1) is winless in its last four but snapped a three-game losing streak.

UNION 3, TIMBERS 0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) – Kacper Przybylko had a goal and an assist and Andre Blake made four saves to help Philadelphia beat Portland.

Blake has three consecutive shutouts and four in his last five games. Philadelphia (4-2-2) has allowed just goal during that span.

Sergio Santos and Jack Elliott also scored.

Portland (3-4-0) failed to scored for first time since a 1-0 loss to Vancouver in the opener.

