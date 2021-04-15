Coach among 3 coronavirus cases at Hertha Berlin

BERLIN (AP)Hertha Berlin coach Pal Dardai has tested positive for the coronavirus along with one of his assistants and forward Dodi Lukebakio ahead of a key game in the fight against relegation, the club said Thursday.

Dardai, assistant Admir Hamzagic and Lukebakio are all in isolation at home and don’t have symptoms, the club said. Another assistant coach, Andreas Neuendorf, is also in isolation as a close contact.

That disrupts Hertha’s preparations for what could be a crucial game as the well-funded Berlin club seeks to avoid what would be a shock relegation from the Bundesliga. Hertha is 15th, one place above the relegation playoff spot, and visits 14th-place Mainz on Sunday.

Sporting director Arne Friedrich is taking charge of the team until further notice. The former Germany defender has a coaching license and formerly coached the German under-18 national team.

—

