Coach drama aside, Sun visit Storm looking for best-ever start

The Connecticut Sun will look to stretch their season-opening winning streak to six games when they visit the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night, but they’ll have to do so without their head coach.

Coach Curt Miller was fined $10,000 and received a one-game suspension from the WNBA after making a disparaging remark about Las Vegas Aces star Liz Cambage on Sunday night.

Cambage said Miller told the referees something similar to “C’mon, she’s 300 pounds” in an effort to get a foul called on her.

“I made an inappropriate and offensive comment in reference to Liz Cambage’s height and weight,” Miller said in a statement on Monday. “I regret what I said in the heat of the moment and want to sincerely apologize to Liz and the entire Aces organization. I understand the gravity of my words and have learned from this.”

This incident is a distraction from an otherwise intriguing matchup between two WNBA powerhouses.

Connecticut (5-0) has five players scoring in double figures, led by DeWanna Bonner (19.4 points per game) and Jonquel Jones (18.4).

Bonner’s late 3-pointer helped the WNBA-leading Sun defeat the Aces 72-65 on Sunday. This matches their 2018 season for best-ever start.

The Storm are off to a 3-1 start, including splitting a pair with the Aces to open the season.

Seattle boasts a couple of 20-plus point scorers in Breanna Stewart (25.8 ppg) and Jewell Loyd (21.8). Sue Bird continues to tear it up as a 40-year-old, averaging 9.5 points and 6.5 assists.

Stewart became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 2,500 points and 1,000 rebounds on Saturday when she posted 36 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks in a 100-97 overtime win at Dallas on Saturday night.

The 26-year-old Stewart now has 2,516 points in 125 games, passing former Storm star Lauren Jackson, who netted 2,314 points at that point in her career.

“To be honest, it was something that I really wasn’t aware of,” Stewart told reporters on a video interview. “But to be in the company of LJ at any time is something that’s a huge, huge honor. The most important thing tonight was getting that win. Getting that road win and just grinding it out.”

–Field Level Media