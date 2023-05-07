Tyler, Texas (KETK) – For the 2nd season in a row, the UT Tyler softball team is heading to the division two national tournament, after winning the Lone Star Conference tournament this weekend; and they did it in dramatic fashion.

Year in and year out for the last 17 seasons, Head Coach Mike Reed has turned the UT Tyler softball program into a nationally ranked powerhouse.

“It’s not just one year, It hasn’t been just one pitcher or one-hitter to be able to do this for the years that we’ve done it. I think sometimes we take it for granted around here, but it’s really hard to do in this tough conference. And so I think it’s really a credit to these players and being able to attract quality student-athletes that are willing to work. There’s a there’s an expectation of work here that leads to success. And when they do that, I’m really proud of them. But the players were at a place that brings in good players,” said Head coach Mike Reed.

“We started working from when last year ended to prepare for this moment and all the moments that are going to come with this. And every day we know that it matters. And no matter if it’s a bad day, good day, weather is terrible, we’re out there and we’re putting in the work and to be able to be in these moments and be able to come through in these moments,” declared Junior Courtney Plocheck.

Throughout the season there are always ups and downs but the players say they’ve developed a sense of confidence in each other no matter what the scoreboard says.

“Everyone throughout the whole team is always picking each other up. No matter if someone has a bad at-bat or they hit a home run, everyone is there for whoever it is and always picking up the team and making sure that they know we’re behind them. So it builds confidence in ourselves and the whole team that whoever is up to bat or whoever is in the circle is going to get the job done,” explained Plocheck.

The Patriots set a school record for wins in a season with 51 and Head coach Mike Reed credits their early success to their pitching staff led by former Rusk Lady Eagle, Tatum Goff

“If you go back early in the year when we were talking about trying to find out who we were offensively and who was going to be what, our pitching carried us early and they’ve been a mainstay for us. So when you look up and you’re an all-tournament team and you’ve got two pitchers on there and then you’ve got another year, we’ve got other kids down there ready to go too. And so to have that that we have leaned on them all year long and once the offense started coming along and we figured that out, it’s been really good, but we wouldn’t be here without our guys,” added Coach Reed.

The LSC title game was a battle, but with two runners in scoring position Oklahoma Christian tried to walk Michelle Arias but she hit the pitch and the Pats walked it off with a sacrifice run.

“Like, you know, like, you’re right. And I don’t get to worry about all my other at-bats. I can do this. And so when I saw it close, I was like, all right, I’m going to swing. Honestly, I felt like everything was just like, right. Like everything happened the way it should have. And just seeing my team running at me was, like, surreal, honestly, just everyone, like, the smiles on their faces. Like we did it together, and, like, without them getting on base, without Courtney swinging at the change-up, we would have got into that moment. And if it weren’t for everyone, it would have happened to them,” exclaimed Junior Michelle Arias.

Now that the celebration is done, the Patriots are about to get back to work as they prepare for the NCAA tournament but Coach Reed wants his girls to keep their intensity.

“I want there to be a whole lot of what we already are and just making sure that the name of the tournament or the date or what’s going on doesn’t change who we are and how we do things. Just making sure that we’re ourselves is the most important thing, I think, going forward,” declared Coach Reed.

UT Tyler waits for their next opponent who will be announced on Monday in the NCAA D2 selection show