TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Junior College women’s head basketball coach Trenia Tillis-Hoard is a fixture here in East Texas, a national champion, and as of this week, a member of the USA basketball coaching staff.

We caught up with her as she reflected on what she has accomplished in the game she loves.

“I think I’m going to be like a kid in a candy store like in awe, you know you’re traveling with Team USA. They sent me my package of gear the other day and I’m like I can’t wear all of this but it’s so cool to have this added to my resume,” said Trenia.

Coach Trenia Tillis-Hoard has been a National Coach of the Year, a national champion, and now she gets to add USA basketball assistant coach to her resume.

“This is a bucket list every little girl thinks about, getting a gold medal or being able to do something with the Olympic committee, and I’ve been able to do that. This is my third stint and to actually be a coach on the floor and on the court, I’m so excited,” said Trenia.

Coach Trenia says how she earned the opportunity to coach the 16u women’s team through networking in the basketball community.

“Being a person of integrity and then just everybody knowing me out there in the coaching world and when the opportunity came up, my name came up to them several times from several different coaches,” Trenia said.

As she looks ready to embark on this new coaching journey, she also hopes to instill important life lessons in some of the best athletes in the country.

“Just the values of hard work, doing it the right way, doing it with character and class. If you’re an upper echelon player, there are little eyes watching you, and that you need to be a role model and I’m just looking to bring something back from them,” Trenia said.

While developing their skills, she will be taking notes on what to bring back to the Apache Ladies program.

“When you get to coach with the best players in the country, you get to learn different ways of doing things. Maybe there is something new and improved out there so I just feel like it’s a huge coaching clinic for me and it’s a great opportunity for our program,” Trenia said.

An opportunity of a lifetime, doing what she loves, on an even bigger stage.