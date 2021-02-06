Coaches sent off after player injury in Spanish league

MADRID (AP)Both coaches in the Spanish league match between Sevilla and Getafe were sent off after a heated altercation on the sidelines following a hard foul on a player that caused a serious injury on Saturday.

Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui and Getafe manager Jose Bordalas were shown red cards after the second-half foul by Getafe defender Djene on Sevilla forward Lucas Ocampos, who left the field on a stretcher with a serious left ankle injury.

The sole of Djene’s right foot stomped on Ocampo’s ankle and bent it awkwardly into the ground, leaving the Sevilla player squirming in pain. Djene was sent off after video review.

Lopetegui went to check on his player as he was carried off and became upset as Bordalas also approached.

”We worry every time it looks like a player is seriously injured and I went over to check on him,” Bordalas said. ”I was offended by the rival coach, which is something that had never happened before to me. He was blaming me for what had happened.”

The coaches exchanged words for a few moments, with their players trying to keep them away from each other until the referee came in with the red cards.

”I have to publicly apologize for my behavior,” said Lopetegui, a former Spain and Real Madrid coach. ”I was upset after seeing my player like that. I should have acted differently. I apologize because a Sevilla coach must behave better.”

Lopetegui said everyone was ”crossing their fingers” on Ocampos’ injury. The club was yet to release information on the seriousness of the injury.

Bordalas said Djene was worried and felt bad about what happened with Ocampos. The coach said the injury was unfortunate as Djene went for the ball and ended up hitting Ocampos’ foot accidentally.

Sevilla, third in the league, defeated Getafe 3-0. Getafe was in 12th place.

