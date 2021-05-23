Cobolli wins ATP debut match over Giron in Parma

PARMA, Italy (AP)Italian wild card Flavio Cobolli saved three match points in his ATP Tour debut before completing a 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) win over Marcos Giron in the first round of the Emilia-Romagna Open on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Cobolli is the youngest Italian in the top 500 of the rankings at No. 446. He was ranked No. 8 as a junior and won last year’s French Open boys’ doubles title with this week’s Geneva Open quarterfinalist Dominic Stricker.

Giron is ranked 82nd.

Also advancing on the red clay courts in Parma was sixth-seeded Tommy Paul, who beat Stefano Travaglia 7-5, 6-4.

