Cochran scores 22 to lead Ball St. past UMass 89-86

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)Tyler Cochran had 22 points as Ball State edged past UMass 89-86 on Sunday at the Jersey MIke’s Classic.

Luke Bumbalough had 14 points for Ball State (2-3). Jalen Windham added 13 points. Mickey Pearson Jr. had 12 points.

Trent Buttrick had 19 points for the Minutemen (3-3). C.J. Kelly added 19 points. T.J. Weeks Jr. had 19 points and eight rebounds.

