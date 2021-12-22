Cockburn, Plummer lead llinois past Missouri 88-63

ST. LOUIS (AP)Kofi Cockburn scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for his fifth straight double-double and Illinois breezed to an 88-63 victory over Missouri on Wednesday night in the 41st edition of the Braggin’ Rights game.

It was the 35th double-double of Cockburn’s career – fifth all-time for the Fighting Illini (9-3). Cockburn came into the game averaging 21.4 points per game – fifth best in the nation – and 11.9 rebounds – third best. Cockburn and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies’ Jamal Cain are the only two players averaging double-doubles this season.

Alfonso Plummer pitched in with 22 points for Illinois. However, he saw his run of 35 straight made free throws – the second longest streak in Illini history – end on his third attempt against Missouri (6-6). Trent Frazier added 15 points.

Cockburn and Plummer both scored 10 points to help the Illini take a 40-26 lead at halftime. Illinois flirted with its largest margin of victory in the series – a 32-point win in 2005 – before Missouri scored the final eight points of the game.

Illinois shot 57% overall and 48% from beyond the arc (12 of 25). It was the sixth straight game that the Illini have made at least 11 3-pointers. Illinois sank a school-record 18 in a 106-48 win over St. Francis (PA) its last time out – one game after making 16 3-pointers in an 83-79 loss to No. 11 Arizona.

Jarron Coleman led Missouri with 16 points off the bench. Kobe Brown scored 13, but he made just 5 of 17 shots, including 1 of 7 from distance. Trevon Brazile scored 11.

—

