YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP)Dwayne Cohill had 23 points in Youngstown State’s 78-56 win over Robert Morris on Thursday night.

Cohill added seven assists and three steals for the Penguins (11-5). Brandon Rush scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 12, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added three blocks. Malek Green shot 3 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Enoch Cheeks finished with 16 points for the Colonials (7-9). Stephaun Walker added 11 points for Robert Morris. In addition, Kahliel Spear finished with eight points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.