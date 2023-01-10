DEKALB, Ill. (AP)David Coit scored 23 points as Northern Illinois beat Central Michigan 73-54 on Tuesday night.

Coit also contributed three steals for the Huskies (5-11, 1-2 Mid-American Conference). Zarigue Nutter scored 22 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 7 for 13 from the line, and added six rebounds. Kaleb Thornton shot 5 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.

The Chippewas (6-10, 1-2) were led by Brian Taylor, who recorded 15 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Markus Harding added 11 points for Central Michigan. In addition, Carrington McCaskill had eight points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.