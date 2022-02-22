HARTFORD, Conn. (AP)R.J. Cole hit a driving floater with 5.9 seconds left and then took a charge at the other end of the court to rally No. 21 UConn to a 71-69 win over No. 8 Villanova on Tuesday night.

Adama Sanogo scored 20 points and Tyler Polley drained a clutch 3-pointer for the Huskies (20-7, 11-5 Big East), who beat the Wildcats for the first time since 2014 to secure their first 20-win season in six years.

Isaiah Whaley added 13 points and Cole had 12 for the Huskies, who played most of the game without coach Dan Hurley, who was ejected in the first half.

Collin Gillespie had 17 points and Brandon Slater added 15 for Villanova (21-7, 14-4), which had won five in a row and eight of nine.

Villanova had a four-point lead and the ball with 35 seconds remaining. But then Caleb Daniels missed the front end of a 1-and-1 for the Wildcats, the best free-throw shooting team in the country, and Villanova was outscored 6-0 the rest of the way.

NO. 5 KANSAS 102, KANSAS STATE 83

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Ochai Agbaji scored 23 points and passed Wilt Chamberlain on Kansas’ career scoring list, leading the Jayhawks over rival Kansas State.

Agbaji, a 6-foot-5 senior, has 1,444 points in 110 games for 26th place in school history. He passed Chamberlain with his 13th point of the first half. Chamberlain had 1,433 points in 48 games.

Christian Braun scored 20 points and Jalen Wilson added 17 for Kansas (23-4, 12-2 Big 12), which won its 16th straight over K-State at home.

Kansas is 203-94 against Kansas State, the most wins by any school over any opponent in NCAA Division I history.

Markquis Nowell scored 20 points for the Wildcats (14-13, 6-9).

Kansas maintained its 1+-game lead in the Big 12 over Baylor and Texas Tech. The Jayhawks visit Baylor on Saturday.

NO. 9 TEXAS TECH 66, OKLAHOMA 42

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) – Davion Warren scored 16 points, Bryson Williams had 13 and Texas Tech won its 20th consecutive home game while avenging its only loss this month with a victory over Oklahoma.

The Red Raiders (22-6, 11-4 Big 12), who never trailed, have won their last four games and seven of eight. The only loss in that span was 70-55 at Oklahoma on Feb. 9.

Jalen Hill had a team-high eight points for the Sooners (14-14, 4-11), who have lost four straight since that win over Texas Tech.

NO. 17 TENNESSEE 80, MISSOURI 61

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Kennedy Chandler scored 23 points to lead Tennessee over Missouri.

Chandler, a freshman guard averaging 13.2 points, eclipsed that mark with 14 points in the first half for the Volunteers (20-7, 11-4 Southeastern Conference). The 6-foot, 172-pound Chandler shot 9 of 12 and added eight rebounds and six assists without a turnover.

Santiago Vescovi went 4 of 6 on 3-pointers and scored 14 points. Victor Bailey Jr. added 11 points for Tennessee.

Javon Pickett led Missouri (10-18, 4-11) with 16 points.

NO. 18 ARKANSAS 82, FLORIDA 74

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – JD Notae scored 22 points, including a huge 3-pointer with a little more than a minute remaining, and Arkansas beat Florida for its first win in Gainesville since 1995.

The Razorbacks won for the 12th time in 13 games and ended a 14-game skid in the O’Connell Center.

Notae added six rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Davonte Davis had 19 points, six rebounds and four assists. Jaylin Williams finished with 15 points and 10 boards – his 14th double-double of the season and fifth straight – despite spending much of the second half in foul trouble.

The trio combined to score 32 of Arkansas’ 45 points in the second half as the Razorbacks (22-6, 11-4 Southeastern Conference) remained the hottest team in the league.

Colin Castleton led the Gators with a career-high 29 points.

Arkansas outscored Florida 10-3 to end the game.

NO. 24 ALABAMA 74, VANDERBILT 72

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Jahvon Quinerly scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half, helping Alabama rally from a nine-point deficit in the first half to hold off Vanderbilt.

Alabama (18-10, 8-7 Southeastern Conference) has won four of five, and the Crimson Tide had to shake off a cold-shooting first half. They also had to hold on at the free-throw line late after missing seven of their final eight shots from the field.

Scotty Pippen Jr., the SEC’s leading scorer, made 10 of 12 at the foul line in the final 3:49 to help pull Vanderbilt to 71-70. But his second attempt missed with a chance to tie it with 46.1 seconds left. Vanderbilt also had a final opportunity to tie or win, but Jordan Wright’s layup rolled over the rim with 4.8 seconds to go.

Vanderbilt (14-13, 6-9) snapped a four-game winning streak at Memorial Gym and has lost three of the last four – all to Top 25 teams.

Pippen finished with 26 points despite not scoring in the second half until a free throw with 3:49 left.

NO. 25 IOWA 86, MICHIGAN STATE 60

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Keegan Murray scored 28 points as No. 25 Iowa defeated Michigan State.

Kris Murray, Keegan’s twin brother, and Jordan Bohannon each had 11 as the Hawkeyes (19-8, 9-7 Big Ten) continued their February run. Iowa lost three of its last four games to end January, but is 5-1 since.

Keegan Murray, who entered fourth nationally in scoring at 23.4 points per game, was 10 of 15 from the field. It was his 19th game of 20 or more points this season.

It was the third consecutive win by Iowa over the struggling Spartans (18-9, 9-7), who have dropped five of six overall.

