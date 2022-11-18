FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP)Jalen Cole’s 17 points helped Northern Arizona defeat UCSB 63-54 on Friday night.

Cone shot 5 for 10 and 6 of 8 from the free throw line for the Lumberjacks (2-3). Carson Towt scored 10 points while shooting 5 of 10 from the field and added eight rebounds. Liam Lloyd recorded 10 points and was 4 of 11 shooting.

The Gauchos (2-1) were led in scoring by Ajay Mitchell, who finished with 18 points. UCSB also got 17 points from Josh Pierre-Louis. Miles Norris also had 11 points.

Both teams next play Monday. Northern Arizona squares off against Texas and UCSB hosts Hampton.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.