FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP)Jalen Cole’s 17 points helped Northern Arizona defeat UCSB 63-54 on Friday night.

Cone shot 5 for 10 and 6 of 8 from the free throw line for the Lumberjacks (2-3). Carson Towt scored 10 points while shooting 5 of 10 from the field and added eight rebounds. Liam Lloyd recorded 10 points and was 4 of 11 shooting.

The Gauchos (2-1) were led in scoring by Ajay Mitchell, who finished with 18 points. UCSB also got 17 points from Josh Pierre-Louis. Miles Norris also had 11 points.

Both teams next play Monday. Northern Arizona squares off against Texas and UCSB hosts Hampton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.