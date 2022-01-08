Coleman scores 19, NJIT beats Binghamton 67-56

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP)Miles Coleman scored 19 points as NJIT got past Binghamton 67-56 on Saturday.

James Lee posted 12 points and eight rebounds for NJIT (8-5, 3-0 America East Conference). Dylan O’Hearn added 13 points. Antwuan Butler had 10 rebounds.

Jacob Falko had 11 points for the Bearcats (5-7, 2-1). Christian Hinckson added eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

