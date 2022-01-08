Coleman scores 22, leads Hawaii over Long Beach State 72-67

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP)Noel Coleman tossed in 22 points and Hawaii turned back Long Beach State 72-67 in a Big West Conference opener on Saturday.

Jerome Desrosiers had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (5-5, 1-0). Bernardo Da Silva added nine rebounds.

Colin Slater had 16 points for the Beach (4-9). Joel Murray added 15 points, while Aboubacar Traore had eight points and 10 rebounds.

KFXK Fox 51