TOLEDO, Ohio (AP)Jarron Coleman had 26 points in Ball State’s 90-83 victory against Toledo on Tuesday night.

Coleman shot 9 for 18 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line for the Cardinals (10-4). Demarius Jacobs scored 25 points while going 8 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line. Jaylin Sellers recorded 15 points and shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Cardinals picked up their sixth straight win.

Rayj Dennis finished with 21 points, six assists and two steals for the Rockets (9-5). Dante Maddox Jr. added 16 points, nine rebounds and two steals for Toledo. JT Shumate also recorded 15 points.

Ball State took the lead a little more than a minute-and-a-half in and never trailed again.

Both teams next play Friday. Ball State hosts Akron while Toledo hosts Western Michigan.

