HARRISON, N.Y. (AP)Ryan Moffatt had 19 points and Colgate upped its win streak to 11 with a 76-63 victory over Loyola Maryland on Monday night.

Moffatt also contributed five rebounds for the Raiders (17-7, 11-0 Patriot League). Braeden Smith filled up the stat sheet with 16 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals. He made 5 of 6 shots with two 3-pointers. Oliver Lynch-Daniels was 6-of-9 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) and scored 15.

Deon Perry and Golden Dike led the Greyhounds (8-16, 3-8) with 16 points apiece. Perry added four assists and four steals. Jaylin Andrews had 10 points and four assists.

Colgate took the lead with 6:50 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 38-28 at halftime,with Moffatt racking up 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Colgate visits American University and Loyola Maryland hosts Boston University.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.