Colin White scores twice, Senators beat Flames 6-1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP)Colin White scored twice, Matt Murray made 29 saves and the Ottawa Senators routed the Calgary Flames 6-1 on Thursday night for their third straight victory.

Drake Batherson, Erik Gudbranson, Connor Brown and Erik Brannstrom also scored for Ottawa, with Batherson running his goals streak to four games. The Senators improved to 7-14-1.

”I think we’re starting to build, I think we’re recognizing what it takes to win on any given night and how difficult it really is,” Murray said. ”I think we’re starting to do the little things right the majority of the time and that’s huge in this league.

”If we start getting into a run-and-gun style game then we’re probably not going to have as good a chance to win. I think tonight was a good example of what it takes to win on any given night and now difficult it is. I love the direction we’re headed.”

Milan Lucic scored for Calgary in the first of three straight games between the teams. Calgary dropped to 9-10-2, falling for fifth time in six games.

”It’s on us. It’s on the players,” Lucic said. ”We’ve got to be better.”

The teams will meet again Saturday and Monday night.