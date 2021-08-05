Collaros, Lawler Jr. lead Blue Bombers past Tiger-Cats

Zach Collaros threw a pair of touchdown passes to Kenny Lawler Jr. and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 19-6 in the first CFL game in nearly two years.

Jeremiah Masoli’s 37-yard scoring strike to Jaelon Acklin staked Hamilton to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter but that was all the scoring for the Tiger-Cats.

Collaros found Lawler Jr. for a 25-yard score late in the first quarter and the duo hooked up again in the second quarter from 28 yards to extend Winnipeg’s lead to 14-6.

This was the first CFL game since these two teams squared off in Calgary in November 2019, when the Blue Bombers ran away with a 33-12 victory to win their first Grey Cup since 1990.

Winnipeg’s Brady Oliveira rushed 22 times for 126 yards and Collaros was 18 of 28 for 217 yards without an interception. Masoli finished 24 of 41 for 242 yards with two picks.