Collaros leads Blue Bombers past Argonauts

Zach Collaros threw for a pair of touchdowns and 292 yards as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers won their second straight game, 20-7 over the Toronto Argonauts on Friday night at IG Field.

Winnipeg opened the scoring with 4:46 left in the opening quarter when Collaros found Rasheed Bailey for a 35-yard touchdown. Tyler Crapigna extended the lead to 10-0 with a 22-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.

John White IV got Toronto on the board late in the third quarter with a 30-yard TD run but that would be all the scoring for the Argonauts, who lost their fifth consecutive game in Winnipeg.

Collaros hooked up with Nic Demski on a 15-yard scoring strike early in the fourth quarter before Crapigna connected from 22 yards again with 2:07 remaining to close the scoring.

Colloaros finished 32 of 40 with two touchdowns and an interception and Kenny Lawler Jr. had 10 receptions for 99 yards. White was a bright spot for the Argonauts, rushing 12 times for 111 yards.

The Blue Bombers won for the 13th time in 14 contests at IG Field – the franchise’s best home stretch since 1993-94.

