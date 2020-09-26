College football back on FCS campuses

(Stats Perform) – College football and normalcy – relative normalcy, that is – made a welcomed return to FCS campuses on Saturday.

When you’re talking FCS, wild games and surprising results are often the norm, and the first FCS-vs.-FCS action in four weeks didn’t disappoint.

Eastern Kentucky, a 10-point road underdog, kept the score socially distanced in beating The Citadel 37-14 for coach Walt Wells’ first career win. Later, preseason No. 11 Central Arkansas needed to rally from 13 points down for a 27-20 triumph over a game Missouri State squad which went 1-10 last year.

The Citadel and Central Arkansas both drew enthusiastic crowds. The Citadel’s Johnson Hagood Stadium was capped at 3,081 fans, or 27 percent capacity, and UCA’s Estes Stadium had 2,000, or 20 percent capacity. Facial covering and social distancing were requirements.

The FCS games figure to get bigger and better this fall, including three-time reigning FCS champion North Dakota State hosting Central Arkansas (2-1) next Saturday and Southland members Abilene Christian and Stephen F. Austin meeting in a nonconference matchup Oct. 24 at Globe Life Park, the Texas Rangers’ former stadium in Arlington.

Out of 56 fall games, FCS schools are hosting 20 games, two are at neutral sites and the other 34 are against FBS opponents. To date, the FCS is 0-18 against the FBS.