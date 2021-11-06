COLLEGE FOOTBALL TODAY: UNC’s Chandler scores 4 TDs

STARS

-Ty Chandler, North Carolina, ran for career highs of 213 yards and four TDs to help the Tar Heels overcome an 18-point deficit to beat No. 10 Wake Forest 58-55.

-Roshaun Johnson, Idaho, scored a school-record six TDs and ran for 174 yards in a 42-24 win over Southern Utah.

-Chandler Morris, TCU, threw for 461 yards and two TDs in his first start and the Horned Frogs beat No. 14 Baylor 30-28.

-Marcis Floyd, Murray State, returned an interception for a TD and returned a 2-point conversion attempt for two points in a 32-27 win over Tennessee Tech.

-DeWayne McBride, UAB, ran for 210 yards and scored four TDs in a 52-38 win over Louisiana Tech,

-Breylin Smith, Central Arkansas, passed for 410 yards and five TDs in a 63-3 victory over NAIA-member Texas Wesleyan.

-Cameron Ward, Incarnate Word, passed for 610 yards and seven TDs, including a 24-yarder to Robert Ferrel with 25 seconds remaining, in a 55-52 win over Louisiana.

-Ren Hefley, Presbyterian, threw for 544 yards and seven TDs in a 65-55 loss to Valparaiso.

-Karl Mofor, Albany, ran for 222 yards and two TDs to help the Great Danes defeat New Hampshire 20-7.

-Isaiah Ifanse, Montana State, ran for 217 yards and a TD in a 23-20 win over Eastern Washington.

-Jaren Hall, BYU, threw for 298 yards and four TDs the first half, and the No. 17 Cougars demolished Idaho State 59-14.

-Steven Jones, Appalachian State, returned two of his three three interceptions for TDs in a 48-14 win over Arkansas State.

-C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, threw for 405 yards and two TDs, and the No. 6 Buckeyes escaped Nebraska with a 26-17 win.

-Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky, threw four TD passes and ran for a fifth in a 48-2 win over Middle Tennessee,

-Devin Leary, North Carolina State, threw for 314 yards and four TDs in a 28-14 win over Florida State.

—

BOILERMAKERS DOWN SPARTANS

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm already had a reputation for running trick plays – and for leading his unranked team to upsets of top-5 opponents.

His Boilermakers added to that legacy against Michigan State.

Aidan O’Connell matched his career high by throwing three touchdown passes – including one on a reverse, flea-flicker screen pass to Jackson Anthrop – and Purdue toppled a Big Ten giant for the second time this season, beating the No. 5 Spartans 40-29 and leaving the conference without an unbeaten team.

For Brohm, exotic gadget plays have been a regular feature even before he arrived on Purdue’s campus. In fact, his innovative play-calling was one reason the Boilermakers hired him from Western Kentucky after the 2016 season.

This time, the beautifully executed gimmick – O’Connell handed off to Anthrop on an end-around, who gave it to receiver Milton Wright on a reverse, who pitched it back to O’Connell, who tossed a screen to Anthrop – resulted in a 39-yard touchdown that set the stage for something bigger.

—

NUMBERS

6-Interceptions by Austin Peay in its 42-26 win over Eastern Illinois to break the school record.

8-Sacks by No. 11 Oklahoma State in its 24-3 win over West Virginia.

20-Straight losses by Arizona before beating Cal 10-3. The streak was a school record and the longest in the FBS.

90-Career TD passes by Jacksonville State’s Zerrick Cooper, a school record.

—

HEELS TOP DEACONS

For the second straight year, Wake Forest couldn’t protect a big second-half lead at North Carolina. This time, though, it likely cost the 10th-ranked Demon Deacons any chance of playing their way deeper into the College Football Playoff race.

Ty Chandler ran for career highs of 213 yards and four touchdowns and North Carolina overcame an 18-point deficit to beat Wake Forest 58-55, handing the Demon Deacons their first loss in a nonconference matchup of Atlantic Coast Conference teams.

It ended with the unusual sight of Tar Heels fans storming the field to celebrate a win against their instate foe, though not one that will count toward the league standings.

Chandler’s big day included a 50-yard breakaway run with 1:12 left to make it 58-48. That was the final blow for the Tar Heels in rallying from a huge third-quarter deficit to beat the Demon Deacons for the second straight year, following a 21-point comeback last year by erasing a 45-27 deficit with 7:38 left in the third.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25