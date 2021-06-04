Collier hits late free throws, Dream beat Lynx 86-84

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)Napheesa Collier scored 26 points and made two free throws with 1.5 seconds remaining in the Minnesota Lynx’s 86-84 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Friday night.

Courtney Williams’ 57-foot heave slammed off the backboard to end it.

Kayla McBride added 17 for the Lynx (2-4) in their second straight victory. Layshia Clarendon had 14, and Crystal Dangerfield 13.

Williams’ shot with 1:51 left gave Atlanta (4-3) its last lead of the night at 80-79. Collier and Clarendon each sank a pair of free throws before Tiffany Hayes pulled the Dream into an 84-all tie with 5.2 seconds left. Williams fouled Collier on a drive to the basket to set up her winning foul shots.

Hayes led the Dream with 23 points.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51