EUGENE, Ore. (AP)Jabari Walker scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Colorado overcame an early deficit to beat Oregon 82-78 on Tuesday night, ending the Ducks’ six-game winning streak.

It was the first time in the last 13 games between the two that the road team won. Colorado hadn’t won in Eugene since Feb. 7, 2013 when it beat the then 19th-ranked Ducks 48-47.

Walker’s layup with 8:30 left gave Colorado (13-6, 5-4 Pac-12) its first lead of the game at 64-63 and it never trailed again. Evan Battey made 1 of 2 free throws with four seconds left to seal it.

Oregon (12-7, 5-3) scored the game’s first 13 points and extended the lead to 20-5, shooting 8 for 10 while Colorado missed 7 of its first 10 baskets.

Later, down 30-19 Colorado (12-7, 4-5) got back in it when Battey recorded a second-chance layup with 8:14 before intermission and the Buffs outscored Oregon 18-12 to get within 42-37 at halftime.

Colorado made 15 of 26 baskets (57.7%) after halftime to complete the win. Walker finished 9-for-11 shooting, Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 19 and Tristan da Silva 15 and the Buffs finished 27 for 54 (50%) overall.

Quincy Guerrier scored 22 points, Will Richardson 17, Devion Harmon 14 and Jacob Young 11 for Oregon.

Colorado heads to Washington to play the Huskies in Seattle while the Ducks host Oregon State on Saturday.

