The NCAA Tournament is still more than a month away, but every game is precious for teams close to the bubble.

The Colorado Buffaloes let a precious opportunity slip away at Washington on Thursday night but will have another chance to get a win in the Pac-12 Conference when they visit Washington State on Sunday night in Pullman, Wash.

Colorado (13-7, 5-5 Pac-12) fell 60-58 to the Huskies in a game in which the Buffaloes hurt themselves but still had a chance to win after a furious rally in the second half.

Colorado committed 16 turnovers that led to 21 points for Washington and trailed by 15 points with less than nine minutes left. The Buffaloes had a chance to tie in the final minute but couldn’t convert.

The comeback attempt wasn’t enough to satisfy coach Tad Boyle.

“I’ve never been more embarrassed after a loss that I can remember at Colorado in 11 and a half years. How the heck we had a chance to tie it at the end, I have no idea,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Cougars (11-7, 4-3) are coming off their second straight win and third in the last four games. Their 71-54 win against Utah on Wednesday was their first game in 11 days due to a pair of postponed contests.

Washington State beat the Utes for the second time this season despite not having a big night from top scorer Michael Flowers. The transfer from South Alabama had just five points on 1-of-10 shooting but he has provided steady leadership this season.

“He’s emerged as our leader, and it’s nice to have a fifth-year guy who’s been through a lot of wars even though he hasn’t been here,” Cougars head coach Kyle Smith said.

Washington State has lost its last three meetings with the Buffaloes, including an 83-78 setback in Boulder on Jan. 6. The Cougars led by three points midway through the second half but couldn’t hold it.

–Field Level Media