Colorado St. stages furious rally to down San Diego St.

SAN DIEGO (AP)John Tonje scored 11 points, and his four-point play with 12.3 seconds left helped carry Colorado State to a 70-67 win over San Diego State on Saturday.

Tonje buried the 3 and drew a foul on Jordan Schakel to give the Rams a 68-67 lead. Matt Mitchell missed a jumper for San Diego State with three seconds remaining and Kendle Moore made two free throws to finish it as CSU scored the last 11 points of the game.

The Rams had a 14-0 run earlier in the second half and a 19-0 run in the first half.

The Aztecs led 36-10 led when Terrell Gomez made a 3-pointer with 8:15 left before halftime. The Rams (6-1, 3-0 Mountain West Conference) proceeded to outscore San Diego State 23-4 to narrow their deficit to 40-33 at halftime.

The comeback is the largest in school and conference history. The Aztecs missed 16 foul shots (14 for 30).

David Roddy recorded his third consecutive double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds for CSU.

Gomez had 19 points for the Aztecs (6-2, 0-1).

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com