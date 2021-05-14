Columbus SC-Revolution Preview

Caleb Porter called on his Columbus SC team not to make excuses and instead find “10 percent more in everything” as it looks to get back on track at the New England Revolution.

In the week the Crew controversially changed their club name, a defeat to Toronto FC left Porter’s side with just five points from four matches.

MLS Cup champions last season, 2021 is not yet going to plan for Columbus. Porter has injury issues to deal with, but is determined his team will quickly find a way to recover.

“We need to find the 10 percent more in everything – the final third, box defending, set-piece defending,” he said.

“For me, we have to find a way to win, no matter what. “It doesn’t matter if we have a thin bench. It doesn’t matter if we have rotated guys in. It doesn’t matter the travel on game days. It doesn’t matter the heat. It doesn’t matter the short window. We’re never going to make those excuses.”

Revs coach Bruce Arena certainly expects Columbus to find its way again in time for this weekend’s game.

“It’ll be good to get back home,” he said. “Columbus is the defending MLS Cup champion. We only saw them once last year. It’ll be an interesting game. They’ve got a real quality team. They’re bringing a really good team into Foxborough on Sunday, and it’ll really test us.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New England Revolution – Adam Buksa

The Revs are flying high in the East without their striker so far truly hitting form. He has scored just once in five matches and was substituted against the Philadelphia Union last time out having hit the target with only one of three efforts.

Columbus SC – Gyasi Zardes

Zardes returned to the Columbus XI against Toronto, but was on the periphery of proceedings and lost possession with exactly half of his 28 touches. The Crew need their striker more involved and more efficient going forward.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Columbus has won four straight against New England (including last season’s Eastern Conference final). That ties the longest winning streak by either team in the series in the post-shootout era (since 2000 – Revs W4 from Sep 2012 to Oct 2013).

– New England has won four consecutive home matches (including playoffs), each by a one-goal margin. It’s the Revs’ longest home winning streak since a six-game run at Gillette in 2017.

– The Crew are winless in 14 straight away matches (D7 L7) dating back to September 2019. It’s the longest winless away run in club history.

– Carles Gil has been directly involved in eight of the Revolution’s 13 goals since the start of last season’s playoffs (three goals, five assists).

– Lucas Zelarayan has been involved in the Crew’s past eight goals (three goals, five assists – one primary, including playoffs, excluding own goals).