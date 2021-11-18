Cone leads N. Arizona over CS Bakersfield 74-64

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP)Jalen Cone had 18 points as Northern Arizona beat Cal State Bakersfield 74-64 on Thursday night.

Keith Haymon had 11 points for Northern Arizona (2-2). Nik Mains added 11 points. Ezekiel Richards had 10 points.

Shaun Williams had 16 points for the Roadrunners (1-2). Justin Edler-Davis added 14 points.

Justin McCall, whose 13 points per game entering the matchup led the Roadrunners, shot only 17% in the game (1 of 6).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51